City of London (LON:CTY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 525 and last traded at GBX 524.48, with a volume of 685185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520.

City of London Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 509.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 497.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 21.57 EPS for the quarter. City of London had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, analysts expect that City of London will post 5533.7129324 EPS for the current year.

City of London Company Profile

