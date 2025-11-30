Choreo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $694,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $59.55 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $274.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

