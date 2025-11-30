Choreo LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,546,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,164,000 after buying an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 816,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 198,676 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,580 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $70.77 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

