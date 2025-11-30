Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Relx Plc $RELX

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Relx by 9.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Relx by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 55,579 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 8.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 16.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RELX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

