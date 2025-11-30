Choreo LLC Buys 1,939 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $58.36 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

