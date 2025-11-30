Choreo LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

