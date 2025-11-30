Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading 7.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.97. 338,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 346,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

CEPU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Puerto in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Central Puerto in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 21.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

