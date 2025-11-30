Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,666 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Cencora worth $83,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.09.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $368.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.92 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total value of $1,868,397.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,105,113.44. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

