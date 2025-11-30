Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.3846.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $287.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $258.17 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $187.30 and a 1-year high of $262.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

