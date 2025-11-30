Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Holdings Raised by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $130,212,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $76,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $570.76 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.08 and a 12-month high of $573.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.76.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.00.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

