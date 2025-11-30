CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Reaches $0.0022

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $173.70 thousand and approximately $1.30 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,076.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $538.56 or 0.00591458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.28 or 0.00458263 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.10 or 0.00492117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00092186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00015145 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 335,752,783 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

