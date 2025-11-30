Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 21,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 18,123 shares.The stock last traded at $49.5490 and had previously closed at $49.05.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $527.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.