Brokerages Set TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Target Price at C$177.50

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$177.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVK. CIBC set a C$175.00 price target on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of TVK opened at C$126.88 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.31 and a 12-month high of C$176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$149.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38.

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.

