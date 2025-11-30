Brokerages Set Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT at $17.83

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.8333.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 140,544 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $863.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.12 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

