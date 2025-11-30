BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of BKV from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BKV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BKV from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

Get BKV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKV

BKV Price Performance

NYSE BKV opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. BKV has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.70.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.34. BKV had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.67%.The firm had revenue of $199.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BKV will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 6,518 shares of BKV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $162,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 137,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,850. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,187 shares of company stock worth $1,311,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKV. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in BKV in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BKV during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BKV by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BKV during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BKV by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter.

About BKV

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.