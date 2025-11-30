Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.5417.

BITF has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.50) on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bitfarms from $2.20 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,834,000. Aurelius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $18,999,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 70.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,364,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,381,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth $11,545,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BITF opened at $3.50 on Friday. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.66 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

