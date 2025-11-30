Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – November 27th

IREN, Cipher Mining, Cleanspark, TeraWulf, and Marathon Digital are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are publicly traded companies whose business models, revenues, assets, or stock price are closely tied to Bitcoin — for example, Bitcoin miners, firms that hold large Bitcoin treasuries, and exchanges or service providers focused on crypto. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements through the stock market, while taking on company-specific operational and market risks in addition to crypto volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Marathon Digital (MARA)

