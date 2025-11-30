Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,339 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.87% of Bio-Techne worth $69,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Bio-Techne by 68.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The firm had revenue of $286.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI set a $68.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

