Bank OZK $OZK Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Bank OZK worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1,114.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $449.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.93 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.