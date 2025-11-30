Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 142.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,221 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.4%

SAN stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.90%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.0956 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

