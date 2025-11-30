Avnet, Inc. $AVT Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Avnet worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Avnet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avnet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Avnet by 46.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Avnet had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

