ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.3750.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVBP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised ArriVent BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research downgraded ArriVent BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArriVent BioPharma from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVBP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the third quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 9,747.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 696.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 571.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVBP opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.11.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

