Analyzing KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST)

Ethema Health and KindlyMD are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and KindlyMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health -4.34% N/A -2.47% KindlyMD -4,567.90% -13.81% -9.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ethema Health and KindlyMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 KindlyMD 1 1 2 0 2.25

Volatility and Risk

KindlyMD has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 800.00%. Given KindlyMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KindlyMD is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KindlyMD has a beta of 30.71, indicating that its stock price is 2,971% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ethema Health and KindlyMD”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $6.02 million 0.39 -$2.06 million N/A N/A KindlyMD $2.72 million 80.85 -$3.62 million ($1.11) -0.45

Ethema Health has higher revenue and earnings than KindlyMD.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corporation operates behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. It offers rehabilitation services. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017. Ethema Health Corporation is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About KindlyMD

Kindly MD, Inc. (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population. Kindly believes these methods will help prevent and reduce addiction and dependency on opiates. Our specialty outpatient clinical services are offered on a fee-for-service basis. The Company offers evaluation and management, including, but not limited to chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, medically managed weight loss, and hormone therapy. Through its focus on an embedded model of prescriber and therapist teams, KindlyMD develops patient-specific care programs with a specific mission to reduce opioid use in the patient population while successfully treating patients with effective and evidence-based non-opioid alternatives in close conjunction with behavioral therapy. Beyond its treatment of patients, KindlyMD collects data focused on why and how patients turn to alternative treatments to reduce prescription medication use and addiction. The Company captures all relevant datapoints to assist and appropriately treat each individual patient. This also results in valuable data for the Company and the Company’s investors. We strive to become a source for evidence-based guidelines, data, treatment models, and education in the fight against the opioid crisis in America. Business Revenue Streams We currently earn revenue through (i) patient care services related to medical evaluation and treatment and (ii) product retail sales. Our forecasted plan is to operate across various revenue streams: (i) medical evaluation and treatment visits reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payers as well as self-pay services, (ii) data collection and research, (iii) education partnerships, (iv) service affiliate agreements, and (v) retail sales. Our principal executive offices are located at 5097 S 900 E, Suite 100 Salt Lake City, UT.

