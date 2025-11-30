Analyzing DT Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:DYCQ) & Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR)

DT Cloud Acquisition (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report) and Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DT Cloud Acquisition and Currenc Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Cloud Acquisition 1 0 0 0 1.00 Currenc Group 1 1 1 1 2.50

Currenc Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.83%. Given Currenc Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Currenc Group is more favorable than DT Cloud Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Cloud Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Currenc Group -84.72% N/A -34.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of DT Cloud Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DT Cloud Acquisition and Currenc Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Cloud Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Currenc Group $46.44 million 2.64 -$39.47 million ($0.88) -2.99

DT Cloud Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Currenc Group.

Summary

Currenc Group beats DT Cloud Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Cloud Acquisition

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of DT Cloud Capital Corp.

About Currenc Group

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

