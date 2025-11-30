Analysts Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT at $125.80

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Root from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Root from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Root Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Root has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. Root had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 3.80%.The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Root will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Root

In other Root news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $965,325.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,642.24. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $516,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 274,226 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,041.24. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Root

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Root by 32.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Root by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. IFC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

