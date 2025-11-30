Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Price Target at $157.67

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.6667.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 target price on Copa and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Shares of CPA opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Copa has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.51 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Copa’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Copa by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 642,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Copa by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 547,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,068,000 after buying an additional 136,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP boosted its holdings in Copa by 84.4% in the third quarter. Sig Brokerage LP now owns 6,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

