Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Ameren worth $24,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 728.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 600.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Ameren Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AEE opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.19. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

