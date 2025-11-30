Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.62.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $319.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $328.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,884.14. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,850 shares of company stock valued at $58,874,814. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.