Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.25 and last traded at $74.0060. 162,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 413,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after buying an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,506,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 156,186 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,770,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,146,000 after buying an additional 58,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.