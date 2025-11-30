Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.14% of Albertsons Companies worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 98.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. The trade was a 43.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

