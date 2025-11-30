Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,805 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 412.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $173.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $187.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

