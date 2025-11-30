Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Natl Bk Canada downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Advantage Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.
Advantage Energy Stock Up 3.1%
Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 9.39%.The company had revenue of $93.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
