Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Natl Bk Canada downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Advantage Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAVVF

Advantage Energy Stock Up 3.1%

Advantage Energy stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 9.39%.The company had revenue of $93.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.