Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) were down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 38,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHEXY. Zacks Research cut shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cfra Research upgraded Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Adecco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Adecco had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

