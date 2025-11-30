Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

GOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

GOLF opened at $84.10 on Friday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $657.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.76 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 8.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Acushnet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In other news, CEO David Eugene Maher sold 26,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,137,070.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 852,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,596,458.36. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $1,693,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,667.96. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,311. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter worth $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Acushnet by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 25.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

