Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.1667.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acuity in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $1,724,862.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,665.45. This trade represents a 30.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Acuity by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Acuity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Acuity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $366.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acuity has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $375.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

