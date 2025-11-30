ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $28.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.8333.

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

ACAD opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $243,106.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,577.22. This trade represents a 16.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,084 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $96,749.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,058 shares in the company, valued at $593,624.02. This trade represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 49,444 shares of company stock worth $1,135,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.