9,427 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,427 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,502,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,965,000 after buying an additional 293,652 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,272,000 after acquiring an additional 80,198 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 37.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 60.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 820,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 308,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.22 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

