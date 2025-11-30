8,543 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTC. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $40.17 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

