7,310 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Capital One Financial set a $28.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

FUN stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.69. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

