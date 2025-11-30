4,906 Shares in Stepan Company $SCL Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 540,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 46,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stepan by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Stepan by 469.7% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 98,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 81,045 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stepan has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Stepan Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE SCL opened at $45.33 on Friday. Stepan Company has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $590.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.65 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.96%.Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

