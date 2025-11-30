45,904 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 205.08 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $96.43.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.94 million. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,287.14. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,624 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $498,365.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,962.40. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 63,813 shares of company stock worth $3,740,767 over the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

