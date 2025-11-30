4,555 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $249.23 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

