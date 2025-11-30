45,000 Shares in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 85,132 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $58.92.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

