3,760 Shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 134.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 64,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 60,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,635.44. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $34,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 75,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,569,161.98. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock worth $2,963,993 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $99.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.23 and a beta of 0.54.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.