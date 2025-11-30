3,504 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,504 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 636,869 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,471,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,620,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310,353 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,978 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,118 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $40,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 735,597 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.73%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

