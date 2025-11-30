33,850 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 130,282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 254,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE TDS opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $632,787.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,947.40. This represents a 94.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

