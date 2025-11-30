20,374 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,374 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of B opened at $41.90 on Friday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on B. National Bankshares raised shares of Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Mining

About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.