1,839 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dropbox by 14.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,123,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after acquiring an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 52.1% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 19.87%.The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 101,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,058,278.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $208,474.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,795.32. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 342,939 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

