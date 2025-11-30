15,259 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 188,293 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 106,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,301,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 163,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $820.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AdaptHealth has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

