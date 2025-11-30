13,941 Shares in VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,697,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after buying an additional 97,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 571,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 455,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,771,000.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $40.61 on Friday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.08.

About VanEck Merk Gold ETF

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

